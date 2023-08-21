Terrorists Likely To Have Escaped Taking Advantage Of Darkness At Pulwama Encounter Site

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: Terrorists have likely given slip to security forces after an exchange of fire on Sunday in Parigam area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama, officials said.

A gun fight had raged in Parigam area between terrorists and security forces yesterday evening following an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces reached the particular spot, the terrorists opened fire and the fire was effectively retaliated.

The operation was suspended during the night in view of darkness. However, with the dawn, the security forces resumed search operations in the area and expanded the cordon.

There was no fresh contact established with the terrorists, even drones were put in service for surveillance of the area. A massive search was carried in the area on Monday.

The officials said terrorists likely to have taken the advantage of darkness and managed to escape through the vast paddy field. (Agencies)