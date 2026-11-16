Terrorist Involved In Kulgam Attack Killed In Encounter; Hunt On For Associate

SRINAGAR, Nov 16: One of the terrorists allegedly involved in last week’s attack on CRPF personnel in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district was killed in an encounter, while security forces have launched a search for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Lateef Bhatt, who is believed to have escaped the initial cordon, officials said on Monday.

Recounting the sequence of events leading to the encounter, officials said the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon-and-search operation after local police received intelligence inputs that two youths suspected of involvement in the attack were moving near the Laru bypass in Kulgam.

On noticing the movement of security forces, the two suspects fled to two nearby schools located near an apple orchard, where students were present.

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After being alerted, nearby Army units and the CRPF joined the operation and an initial cordon was established. The immediate priority was to evacuate the children from the two schools to prevent any civilian casualties, a process that took around 90 minutes, officials said.

After the area was cleared of civilians, security forces launched the operation, killing Umar Dar, a resident of Arreh village, who had been reported missing from his home on November 11, the day of the attack on the CRPF personnel.

Dar, who was earlier involved in a stone-pelting incident, was seen in CCTV footage fleeing with Bhatt after the attack, in which three CRPF personnel were injured, officials said.

Bhatt has not been traced so far and is believed to have sustained bullet injuries. Security forces have intensified efforts to locate him, cordoning off several areas around the orchard, officials said.