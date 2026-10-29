Terrorist hideout busted in Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 28: A terrorist hideout was busted in a remote forest area in Rajouri district today, leading to the recovery of some grenades and ammunition.

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The Rashtriya Rifles unearthed the hideout during a search and cordon operation in Doba Gali in the upper reaches of Kotranka sub-division.

The recovered items from the hideout include four Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) rounds, three hand grenades, 237 rounds of AK assault rifle, 101 belted ammunition rounds of General Purpose Machine Gun, 16 pistol rounds, one AK rifle bayonet, a bag and a sheet.

However, no one was arrested during the operation, which was continuing when last reports were received, the official said.