Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Todays story / Terrorist hideout busted in Rajouri

Terrorist hideout busted in Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent RAJOURI, Oct 28: A terrorist hideout was busted in a remote forest area in Rajouri district today, leading to the recovery of some grenades and ammunition. Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp   The Rashtriya Rifles unearthed the...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:26 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel pose with recoveries in Kotranka, Rajouri. — Excelsior/Imran

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 28: A terrorist hideout was busted in a remote forest area in Rajouri district today, leading to the recovery of some grenades and ammunition.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp  

Advertisement

The Rashtriya Rifles unearthed the hideout during a search and cordon operation in Doba Gali in the upper reaches of Kotranka sub-division.

The recovered items from the hideout include four Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) rounds, three hand grenades, 237 rounds of AK assault rifle, 101 belted ammunition rounds of General Purpose Machine Gun, 16 pistol rounds, one AK rifle bayonet, a bag and a sheet.

However, no one was arrested during the operation, which was continuing when last reports were received, the official said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra