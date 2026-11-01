Terrorism is 'red line': Pak tells Afghan as it warns of action against cross-border threats

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1:

Pakistan has warned Afghanistan that it reserves the right to take all necessary measures to eliminate cross-border terror threats, asserting that terrorism remains a "red line" and its national security cannot be held hostage to the Taliban regime's "inaction".

In a strongly worded statement issued Saturday night, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting accused the Afghan Taliban leadership of refusing to address militancy emanating from Afghan soil and instead shifting blame on Islamabad for the deterioration in bilateral ties.

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The latest remarks by the Afghan Taliban spokesperson exposed the regime's "deeply misguided approach and unwillingness to confront the root cause of deteriorating relations with Pakistan", it said.

"Pakistan's position is unequivocal: Terrorism is a red line and the security of its citizens is non-negotiable," the ministry said.

The statement came in response to remarks made by Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, who accused Pakistan of being unwilling to resolve tensions with Afghanistan through dialogue.

In an interview to Hurriyat Radio on Saturday, Mujahid said Islamabad lacked the necessary readiness for a peaceful resolution of differences and its "wrong policies" were preventing a resolution of the conflict.

Afghanistan was not responsible for the counterterrorism issues cited by Pakistan, he said.

Pakistan said the Afghan Taliban regime must understand that Islamabad will "not tolerate terrorist sanctuaries across its borders that impact its security nor allow its people to remain targets of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan".

The Taliban leadership continues to blame Islamabad's policies while conveniently ignoring the single most important issue poisoning bilateral relations, which is its persistent failure to address terrorism emanating from Afghan soil, the statement said.

"The Taliban regime's persistent refusal to address terrorism remains the principal obstacle to normal relations. Shifting blame, making hollow assurances and questioning Pakistan's policies will neither resolve the crisis nor absolve Kabul of its responsibilities," it said.

The statement further asserted that Pakistan's security would not be held hostage to the Afghan Taliban's "inaction, evasions or misplaced priorities".

The ministry warned that Pakistan reserved the right to take all necessary measures, in accordance with international law, to eliminate threats to its national security, irrespective of their origin.

Kabul must recognise that the responsibility for addressing these threats rests squarely with the Afghan Taliban regime, it said.

The statement comes amid continuing tensions between the two neighbours, whose relations have remained strained over Islamabad's allegations that militant groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operate from Afghan territory and launch attacks inside Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban have repeatedly rejected the allegations, maintaining that Afghanistan does not allow its territory to be used against other countries.

The two sides have witnessed repeated border clashes and exchanged accusations over cross-border militancy, leaving bilateral ties at a low point. (PTI)