Terrorism, Feeling Of Separatism Dropped Considerably After Abrogation of Art 370: Amit Shah

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Home minister Amit Shah said under the leadership of PM Modi from 2019 till now, after the removal of Article 370 in J&K, the feeling of separatism has reduced a lot. The incidents have terrorism have come down at almost zero level and J&K is progressing towards development. He said the 5-decade-old problem of Naxalism has now become a thing of the past. All those who envisioned a Red Corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati Nath have today laid down their arms, surrendered, and moved forward to join the mainstream.