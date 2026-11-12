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Home / Videos / Terrorism Did Not End With Revocation of Statehood as Promised by BJP: Surinder Chaudhary

Terrorism Did Not End With Revocation of Statehood as Promised by BJP: Surinder Chaudhary

      Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary said that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir had not ended despite the revocation of the region’s special status and its reorganisation into a Union Territory, as the BJP had promised.He questioned...

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Daily Excelsior
06:26 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary said that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir had not ended despite the revocation of the region’s special status and its reorganisation into a Union Territory, as the BJP had promised.He questioned the outcome of the Centre’s decision, stating that the objective of ending terrorism had not been achieved and that incidents of violence continued in the region.

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