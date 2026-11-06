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Home / Videos / Terror Recruitment Case: CIK Conducts Searches at Over 10 Locations Across Kashmir

Terror Recruitment Case: CIK Conducts Searches at Over 10 Locations Across Kashmir

Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted searches at more than 10 locations across the Kashmir Valley in connection with a 2023 case involving an alleged terror recruitment module accused of using social media platforms...

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Daily Excelsior
12:21 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted searches at more than 10 locations across the Kashmir Valley in connection with a 2023 case involving an alleged terror recruitment module accused of using social media platforms to radicalise youth and recruit them into proscribed terrorist organisations. Officials said the searches were carried out in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Sopore in connection with an FIR registered at Police Station CIK, Srinagar.

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