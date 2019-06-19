Terror infra dismantled, militancy to be wiped out: Guv

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 19: Governor Satya Pal Malik today said militants are carrying out odd attacks on the security forces at the behest of their handlers across the border as they have lost the battle after terror infrastructure was dismantled by security forces.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC, the Governor said: “These attacks are nothing new in this place, but we have subdued it over the past six months. I believe 100 per cent that they (militants) are under pressure from across (the border) to do something.”

Malik said that the terror infrastructure build over the years has been dismantled by the security forces. “They (militant handlers) feel that they have lost as the terror infrastructure they had raised in last 10 years has been dismantled,” he said.

The Governor said that they will eradicate the militancy in Kashmir soon. "The initiative always lies with those who execute such incidents, but I assure you that we will eradicate this menace soon", he said.

Malik said that there may be threat to his life but the tourists are safe in Kashmir. “The situation has improved quite a lot on the ground. Recently a tourist called me and he told me that already more than 15, 000 tourists have gone to Gulmarg and now the police have stopped their entry. Tourists are coming to Kashmir in large numbers, nobody is afraid, there is no threat to anyone; there can be a threat to me, but the common people are safe in Kashmir”, he said.

The Governor said that situation has improved a lot and stray incidents of violence take place in US and UK as well. “The fresh recruitment has decreased, the same is true for the stone pelting incidents and people are coming back from their fold, people have understood that such a path is not going to yield anything. The ground situation is exceptional, and such stray incidents keep on happening not even England and America is able to stop such incidents, but we will take care of it soon”, he said.

When asked about recent intelligence sharing by Pakistan on possible IS attack in Kashmir, Malik said Pakistan is duty bound to share intelligence with us, but that too has got a process.”You have to understand are they even able to stop any such incidents there”, he said.

Malik said that smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra is a challenge for the State administration. “I take it as a challenge. We will ensure safe Yatra and we will deal with the issues confronting very carefully,” he said.