Jammu, Aug 5: A terrorist hideout was unearthed in a remote village in Poonch district on Wednesday, leading to the recovery of some ammunition, officials said.

Security forces also conducted search operations in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district following reports of suspicious activity. However, no suspicious persons or material were found during the searches, the officials said.

They said the hideout set up in a cave was unearthed during a joint search operation by the police and the Rashtriya Rifles at Bhoriwala Dhok in Surankote tehsil Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Two magazines of an AK assault rifle along with 117 rounds of ammunition, and 17 rounds of 9-mm pistol ammunition were seized from the hideout, the officials said.

Security forces launched a massive search operation in over a dozen forested villages in Surankote on Tuesday following reports suggesting the movement of two separate groups of suspected terrorists in Dhara Sangla and Gujjar Naar.

However, no contact had been established with the suspected terrorists so far, the officials said, adding the operation was continuing when last reports were received.

The officials said army and police conducted a thorough search operation in Sunail Panchayat area in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district after a villager reported suspicious movement.

Police and CRPF also conducted a joint search operation from Parshuram temple to Jandi Nallah in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district early Wednesday as part of area domination to maintain strict vigil in the area, they said. (Agencies)