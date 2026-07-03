SRINAGAR, Jul 3: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district booked a terror associate under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978 and a notorious drug peddler under the PIT-NDPS.

In a sustained drive against terrorism and drug trafficking, police in Awantipora have booked a terror associate under the PSA and a notorious drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, a police spokesman said.

He said the terror associate, named Suhail Farooq Lone alias Sahba, a resident of Lone Mohalla Nigeenpora Reshipora Tral, was booked under the PSA after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. (Agencies)