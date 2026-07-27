Terming Kashmiri protesters as militants is stooping low: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 26: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today lashed out at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti over `her recent remarks' comparing Gen Z protesters at Jantar Mantar with protesters in Kashmir, and branding Kashmiri protesters as militants.

Calling the remarks "deeply unfortunate," Altaf Bukhari said describing Kashmiri protesters as militants amounted to "stooping very low" and reflected the mindset she had displayed while in power.

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In a strongly worded statement, Apni Party president said he was "neither shocked nor surprised" by Mufti's latest video statement, alleging that it was consistent with her past approach towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"After all, this is the same leader who justified the killing of Kashmiri children by asking, 'Kya Woh Doodh Aur Toffee Lane Gaye Thay?' ('Had those children come out of their homes to fetch milk and toffee?')," he said.

Bukhari alleged that it was during the Government headed by Mehboba Mufti that pellet guns were used against protesting youth, leaving hundreds of young boys and girls blinded or permanently injured.

"People of Jammu and Kashmir have not forgotten what happened during her tenure. Hundreds of young boys and girls lost their eyesight or suffered life-altering injuries because of pellet guns. These painful memories cannot be erased by political rhetoric or selective narratives," he said.

Apni Party chief said Mufti's latest remarks had further exposed her "for the ruthless violence that she unleashed when she was in power."

Taking a swipe at the PDP chief, Bukhari accused her of pursuing opportunistic politics to suit changing political circumstances.

"She first went to Jantar Mantar to appease Congress leaders. Now, by branding Kashmir's protesters as militants, she seems equally eager to appease her masters in the BJP. That's what opportunistic politics looks like," he said.

Bukhari further said the people of J&K were fully aware of the political developments that led to the BJP becoming part of the Government in the erstwhile state and would not be misled by attempts to rewrite history.

Calling upon the PDP leadership to make its position clear, Bukhari said the party owed an explanation to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.