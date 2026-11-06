Term Insurance for Women: Benefits, Eligibility and How to Choose a Plan

A woman often runs the household budget, her career, and her family’s daily life, yet her own financial protection often comes last. The numbers show why this matters. According to the NSO’s Periodic Labour Force Survey Annual Report 2025, the female labour force participation rate is 40%. That means about four in ten women aged 15 and above were either working or looking for work. As more women earn and support their families, term insurance has become a practical way to protect your family, your loans and your long-term goals.

Why Women Need Term Insurance

Many families depend on a woman’s income, her care work or both. Term insurance makes sure that support continues if she is not there. These are the main reasons to buy term insurance for women -

Income replacement - Your salary may pay for rent, EMIs and school fees. The sum assured helps your family meet these costs without your income.

Your salary may pay for rent, EMIs and school fees. The sum assured helps your family meet these costs without your income. Loan protection - If you have a home or personal loan in your name or jointly, your family may have to take over repayments. The payout can clear the outstanding amount.

If you have a home or personal loan in your name or jointly, your family may have to take over repayments. The payout can clear the outstanding amount. Value of homemaking - A homemaker’s work in caring for children and running the home has a real cost if the family has to replace it. The payout helps them pay for that support.

A homemaker’s work in caring for children and running the home has a real cost if the family has to replace it. The payout helps them pay for that support. Low cost for high cover - Term plans carry no savings component, so a large cover amount costs a modest premium.

Key Benefits of Term Insurance for Women

Term insurance does more than pay out after a death. It can lower what you pay, protect you during a serious illness and give your family a choice in how they receive the money. Here are some benefits

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1. Lower premiums

Women usually pay less than men of the same age for the same cover. The reason is life expectancy. On average, women live longer, so insurers expect to pay out a claim later and less often. That lowers the risk on their side, and the saving shows up in your premium. Your health and lifestyle also count, so your final premium will depend on your profile.

2. Critical illness cover

Many insurers let you add a critical illness rider. If you’re diagnosed with a condition on the policy’s list, it pays you a lump sum. You can put that money towards your treatment, so your family’s savings stay untouched.

3. Flexible term and payout

You decide how long the policy runs and how long you’ll pay premiums. Many plans also let you choose how your family receives the death benefit. They can get it as a lump sum, as monthly income, or as a mix of both.

4. Save tax

Under the old tax regime, your premiums may qualify for a deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh a year. This deduction now comes under Section 123 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, which replaced Section 80C on 1 April 2026. The death benefit is generally tax-free too. Conditions apply, so check with a tax adviser.

5. Pregnancy-related claims

Term insurance doesn’t cover your childbirth hospital bills. But if the life assured dies from pregnancy complications during the policy term, the claim will be payable under the policy.

What are the Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility depends on the insurer and the plan, but these points apply to most policies :

Age - Most plans start at 18 years. The maximum entry age varies by plan and usually falls between 60 and 70 years.

Most plans start at 18 years. The maximum entry age varies by plan and usually falls between 60 and 70 years. Income and occupation - Salaried and self-employed women can usually qualify for higher cover based on their proof of income. Insurers commonly link the sum assured to a multiple of annual income.

Salaried and self-employed women can usually qualify for higher cover based on their proof of income. Insurers commonly link the sum assured to a multiple of annual income. Health and lifestyle - Depending on age and sum assured, the insurer may ask for medical tests. Disclosing tobacco use and medical history honestly is essential.

Depending on age and sum assured, the insurer may ask for medical tests. Disclosing tobacco use and medical history honestly is essential. Homemakers - Homemakers can apply too. The cover available depends on the insurer's underwriting guidelines and often on the family's financial profile, such as the spouse's income and existing cover.

Documents Required

Insurers usually ask for a recent photograph, a photo ID, proof of age and proof of address. Aadhaar, passport, driving licence and voter ID are commonly accepted. Salaried women may need recent salary slips and bank statements, while self-employed women may need their income tax returns of the last two years. The required document may vary by insurer.

Tips to Choose the Right Term Insurance Plan for Women

1. Decide the amount of cover you need

A common thumb rule is 10 to 15 times your annual income. Then add what your family would still owe or need, such as loans, your children’s education and your parents’ expenses. If you are a homemaker, think about what it would cost your family to replace the work you do at home. Your cover should also fit within what the insurer allows for your profile.

2. Pick a policy term that matches your responsibilities

Ask yourself when your family will no longer depend on you. This could be when your loans are paid off and your children are earning. Many women choose a term that runs until retirement age. A longer term costs a bit more each year, but it keeps you covered when your responsibilities are highest.

3. Choose how your family receives the money

Many plans pay the death benefit as a lump sum. Some also offer monthly income or a mix of both. A lump sum can clear loans at once. Monthly income helps with regular expenses like school fees and household bills. Pick what suits your family’s situation.

4. Check the insurer’s claim record

Look at the individual death claim settlement ratio, which shows how many claims the insurer paid. You can find it in the insurer’s public disclosures and in IRDAI’s annual report. Also check how simple the claim process is and how quickly the insurer responds.

5. Buy early and answer every question honestly

Premiums increase when you apply late, and in most plans, the premium you start with stays the same for the whole term. So, you should apply as early as you can. Fill in your health details, tobacco use and income accurately. A wrong or missing answer can lead to a rejected claim later.

Conclusion

Most women are looking after everyone else’s future, so it’s easy to put their own protection on hold. Term insurance is a simple way to fix that. It gives you large cover at a modest premium and keeps your family as well as your loans secure if something happens to you. Start by working out how much cover you need, then compare plans on the same terms. Look at the riders and the insurer’s claim record, not just the premium. If you’d like a plan built with women in mind, Bajaj Life Insurance’s Superwoman Term offers life cover, critical illness protection, and an optional child care benefit.