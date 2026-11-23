*Jt Dir Tourism flags off bike rally

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: The ten-day celebrations of Shri Kaal Bhairav Ashtami commenced today with a grand bike rally organized by the priest of ancient Shri Bhairav Temple, Upper Bazaar, Bhairav Chowk, Jammu. The celebrations will continue up to December 2 with a series of religious, social and community welfare activities.

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Aijaz Qaiser, Joint Director Tourism, Jammu, formally inaugurated the annual celebrations by flagging off the bike rally alongside Mahant Rumil Sharma, the Temple’s head priest. The event was attended by Dr Sushil Sharma, renowned cardiologist, Dheeraj Kumar, SDPO City North, Inspector Rakesh Maini, SHO Pacca Danga, and several other prominent members of civil society.

Speaking on the occasion, Aijaz Qaiser said that the ten-day celebrations of Shri Kaal Bhairav Ashtami were a reflection of Jammu’s rich spiritual heritage and enduring traditions of unity, brotherhood and social harmony. He said that the bike rally carried a powerful message of unity and brotherhood while spreading awareness against drug abuse.

Approximately 100 to 150 enthusiastic bikers participated in the rally, which carried the message of unity, brotherhood and social harmony, while also raising awareness against drug abuse. Passing through the prominent roads, markets and localities of Jammu, the rally sought to promote a spirit of collective responsibility and a drug-free society.

The rally commenced from the temple premises and passed through several important areas, including Mahalakshmi Temple, Purani Mandi; Shiv Temple, Gandhi Nagar Road; Bakhshi Nagar; Main Bazaar; Kanak Mandi; Kacchi Chawni; Purani Mandi; Gandhi Nagar; and other prominent markets and localities of the city, before returning to the Shri Bhairav Temple premises.

As part of the day’s activities, a free health check-up camp was also organized within the premises of the Temple under the supervision of Dr Sushil Sharma, cardiologist.

The ten-day celebrations will feature a range of religious and social welfare activities, including langars, jagrans and initiatives aimed at extending assistance to the needy and underprivileged sections of society.