Ten-city nationwide commemorative initiative marking 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur reaches Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: Carrying forward one of the most profound messages of India's spiritual and civilisational heritage, "Shristi Di Chadar - A Supreme Sacrifice for Faith and Freedom of Religion", a Ten-City Nationwide Academic and Interfaith Commemorative Initiative marking the 350th Martyrdom Year of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, the Ninth Sikh Guru, is set to reach Jammu on Friday, November 13.

Having successfully conducted commemorative programmes in Amritsar, Ludhiana and New Delhi, the nationwide initiative now arrives in Jammu, further advancing its mission of taking Guru Sahib's universal message of religious freedom, freedom of conscience, human dignity and interfaith harmony to different parts of the country.

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The Jammu programme will be held at Abhinav Theatre, Brigadier Rajinder Singh Marg, Resham Ghar Colony, Canal Road, Jammu, from 1:30 PM.

The Jammu Programme is organised by IHA Foundation, with the support of the Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC), Jammu for the Jammu chapter under the aegis of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Ministry of Culture-Government of India

Prominent Academic and Interfaith speakers will share their perspectives on the life, philosophy and supreme sacrifice of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, examining its historical, spiritual, cultural and contemporary relevance, particularly in the context of religious liberty, freedom of conscience, human rights, constitutional values and peaceful coexistence.

The seminar will feature deliberations by eminent scholars, academicians, writers and interfaith representatives on the life, philosophy and unparalleled contribution of Guru Sahib to India's rich spiritual, cultural and civilizational heritage, highlighting the contemporary relevance of his universal message. The programme will also feature debate competitions to encourage students' participation and provide them an opportunity to engage with the life, teachings and supreme sacrifice of the great Sikh Guru.

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji occupies an unparalleled place in India's spiritual and civilisational history. His supreme sacrifice in defence of the religious freedom and fundamental rights of others represents one of the most extraordinary expressions of courage, compassion and moral responsibility. Revered as Shristi Di Chadar - Hind Di Chadar - Dharam Di Chadar, Guru Sahib stood for the fundamental right of every individual to practise and preserve their faith without fear or coercion. His martyrdom was not merely a defining chapter in Sikh history; it was a universal affirmation of freedom of conscience and the dignity of humanity.