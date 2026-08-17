Tempsens Instruments to  float Rs 650-cr IPO on August 20

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: Temperature sensing and heating solutions provider Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 20, with the issue size pegged at Rs 650 crore.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 285-300 per equity share, while the issue will close on August 24. Bidding by anchor investors will take place on August 19, according to a public announcement on Monday.

At the upper end of the price band, the post-issue implied market capitalisation of the company is estimated at Rs 2,515 crore.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 95 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to 1.85 crore equity shares. At the higher end, the issue size is estimated at Rs 650 crore.

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the issue towards funding certain capital expenditure for its electrical heating solutions and specialised cable solutions, payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 1990, Tempsens is a thermal engineering and specialised cable manufacturer offering customised temperature sensing, electrical heating and specialised cable solutions. The company manufactures a wide range of contact and non-contact temperature sensors and provides tailored solutions across industrial applications.

Of the offer, 50 per cent has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 28. ICICI Securities and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd is the registrar. (PTI)