Temporary augmentation of coaches in key trains of Jammu Division

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: In view of the continuously increasing rush of rail passengers and the expected commercial demand in the coming days, Northern Railway's Jammu Division has decided to augment additional air-conditioned coaches on a temporary basis in two major trains.

An additional Third AC Class coach is being temporarily augmented in Train No. 04082 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Express from 14 July 2026 to 16 July 2026.

Advertisement

In the same sequence, an additional Third AC Class coach is also being temporarily attached to Train No. 12426 New Delhi - Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express, a premium train connecting the national capital to Jammu, from 11 July 2026 to 13 July 2026 and on 16 July.

Further, keeping in view the convenience of tourists and pilgrims and with the objective of promoting tourism in the Kashmir Valley, Jammu Division has also decided to extend the service period of Vista Dome Special Train No. 04687/04688, operating between Budgam - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Budgam, up to 02 November.

At present, the train is being operated up to Banihal till 31 August and will be operated up to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra after 31 August 2026.

For any information, train status, time-table, or other assistance, passengers have been advised to contact the Rail Madad Helpline number 139 or use the National Train Enquiry System (NTES).