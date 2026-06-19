Tempo Travellers Union announces 18% fare hike

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: The Tempo Traveller Owners Union today announced to implement 18% fare hike.

The announcement in this regard was made by the Union president, Kali Das Verma and chairman Kamal Kumar in a press conference held here today.

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Addressing to the media persons, Kali Das Verma said, “Although the Government had earlier approved an 18% increase in passenger fares, the Union had delayed implementing the hike in the interest of the travelling public. However, citing the continuous rise in fuel prices and increasing operational costs, the Union has now decided to enforce the 18% fare increase.”

The Union leader also raised concerns over the operation of outside Tempo Traveller vehicles being routed through certain travel agents.

They urged cooperation in giving preference to locally registered vehicles, stating that such a move would help safeguard the livelihood of local transport operators and provide better opportunities to them.

Highlighting broader issues, Kali Das mentioned that Jammu is already facing economic challenges due to improved rail connectivity to Kashmir, which has adversely impacted the local transport sector.

Further, the Union leader extended a warm welcome to Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrims and appealed to them to avail transport services from vehicles registered with recognized local unions to ensure safe, reliable and organized travel.

He expressed concern over individuals allegedly making false and misleading statements against the organization.

“Any genuine grievances should be brought before the competent administrative authorities for proper consideration and redressal, rather than spreading misinformation,” he added.