Tempo Traveller Skids Off Road On SSG Road Near Sumbalballa Gund Ganderbal, Several Tourists Injured

Ganderbal, Nov 10: Several tourists sustained injuries after a Tempo Traveller skidded off the road and fell down on SSG Road near Sumbalballa Gund area of Ganderbal district on Tuesday.

According to initial reports recieved, the vehicle lost control and skidded off the road, resulting in injuries to several tourists travelling in it.

Locals and police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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Further details are awaited.(GNS)