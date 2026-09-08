Telecom Services scenario reviewed in Ramban

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 7: Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan today chaired a meeting of the District Level Telecom Committee to review the overall telecom services and signal coverage scenario in the district.

The meeting focused on strengthening reliable and uninterrupted telecom connectivity, particularly in remote and uncovered areas, along the National Highway-44 and at other strategically important locations.

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The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Varunjeet Singh Charak, Dy. SP Police Telecom Mushtaq, Tehsildars, Executive Engineers of PWD (R&B) and JPDCL, senior Army officers, engineers of BSNL and other concerned officers.

Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Tehsildars, departmental officers and representatives of private telecom service providers participated virtually.

While reviewing the status of ongoing telecom infrastructure projects, the Deputy Commissioner directed BSNL and private service providers, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel to expedite measures for providing reliable signal coverage in all identified shadow areas.

Special emphasis was laid on improving connectivity inside tunnels along NH-44 and at other important locations identified by the district administration in coordination with Police, Army and other departments.

The DC stressed the need to strengthen telecom connectivity along the entire NH-44 stretch from Nashri to Banihal, besides vulnerable and strategically important locations across the district.

Army officers apprised the meeting of issues related to poor mobile signal coverage in certain areas.

Taking note of the concerns, the Deputy Commissioner directed telecom operators to take immediate corrective measures to address the identified gaps and ensure better network connectivity.

The Deputy Commissioner further instructed telecom operators to ensure adequate power backup and fuel arrangements at all telecom tower sites to maintain uninterrupted services during adverse weather conditions and natural calamities.