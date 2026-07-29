Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reviews progress of Bharat 6G Alliance

NEW DELHI, July 28 : Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday reviewed the progress and action taken by Bharat 6G Alliance towards advancing India's ambitions around this next-generation technology, according to an official release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released India's 6G Vision document on March 22, 2023. It envisages India as a front-line contributor in the design, development and deployment of 6G technology by 2030.

"The Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, today reviewed the progress of the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) at...New Delhi, along with Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development and Shri Amit Agrawal, Secretary (Telecom)," an official release said.

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The meeting reviewed the progress and Action Taken by the Bharat 6G Alliance towards advancing India's 6G ambitions.

The alliance functions through seven specialised Working Groups covering spectrum, device technology and manufacturing ecosystem, technology, applications, green and sustainability, outreach, and 6G use cases and revenue streams.

"The member organisations of the alliance collectively hold more than 7,700 patent filings related to 5G and 6G technologies, including 4,400-plus foreign filings, reflecting the growing strength of India's research and innovation ecosystem," the release further added. (PTI)