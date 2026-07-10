HYDERABAD, Jul 9: The Telangana High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bageerath, who was arrested in connection with a POCSO case registered against him.

The High Court on July 6 reserved its orders in the bail petition filed by Bageerath.

The court allowed Bageerath's plea and directed him to furnish a personal bond for a sum of Rs One lakh with two sureties for a like sum each and other conditions, including directing him to cooperate with the investigation.

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"The petitioner shall appear before the concerned SHO at 11:00 am on every Monday for a period of eight weeks or till filing of chargesheet, whichever is earlier, for the purpose of investigation, and thereafter, as and when required," the court order said.

The petitioner shall deposit his passport, if any, with the trial Court and shall not leave India without prior permission of competent Court, it said.

The order further said the petitioner shall not, directly or indirectly, contact, approach, communicate with, or attempt to influence the victim, the de facto complainant, or any of the prosecution witnesses, in any manner whatsoever.

The petitioner shall not visit the locality, educational institution, residence, workplace, or any place frequented by the victim or the de facto complainant, except for attending Court or when specifically permitted by law, it added.

Earlier, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwara Rao opposed the granting of bail to the accused and argued that he may influence the witnesses and tamper with evidence, if released on bail.

The police are going to file a chargesheet, he further submitted.

The petitioner's counsel argued that Bageerath had been in judicial custody for more than 40 days and sought for granting bail.

Bageerath was arrested on the night of May 16 in the POCSO case and was subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

The case was registered on May 8 under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act at Petbasheerabad police station, based on a complaint lodged by the mother of a 17-year-old girl.

She alleged that Bageerath had been in a relationship with her daughter and had sexually harassed her. After recording the girl's statement, more severe charges under the BNS and POCSO Act were subsequently invoked.

Bageerath also filed a counter-complaint, alleging that the girl had introduced herself to him and had invited him to family functions and group gatherings.

In his complaint, he stated that, believing her family to be trustworthy, he accompanied them on visits to certain religious sites as part of a group.

He further alleged that the girl and her parents later pressured him to marry her, and when he declined, they demanded money and threatened to file false complaints against him if he refused to pay. An FIR was registered based on his complaint as well. (PTI)