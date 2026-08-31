Tejinder Singh Takes Charge As New IGP Jammu Zone, Succeeds Bhim Sen Tuti

JAMMU, Aug 31: Tejinder Singh on Monday assumed charge as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, succeeding Bhim Sen Tuti.

A farewell-cum-welcome function was organised at the Zonal Police Headquarters (ZPHQ), Jammu, to bid farewell to outgoing IGP Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti and formally welcome Tejinder Singh as his successor.

During the programme, officers and personnel of the Jammu Zone expressed their appreciation for Tuti’s leadership and contribution during his tenure. Tuti, in his address, thanked the officers and police personnel for their cooperation, support and dedication extended to him while serving as IGP Jammu Zone.

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The gathering also conveyed its best wishes to Bhim Sen Tuti for his new assignment and wished him success in his future responsibilities.

On the occasion, Tejinder Singh was warmly welcomed by the officers and personnel of the Jammu Zone. They expressed confidence in his leadership and wished him a successful and productive tenure as IGP Jammu Zone.

The function concluded with officers and personnel extending their full cooperation to the newly appointed IGP and reaffirming their commitment towards maintaining peace, security and effective policing across the Jammu Zone.