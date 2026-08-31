Tehsil Jammu West Chemists Association elects body

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: Tehsil Jammu West Chemists Association has elected its new office-bearers unanimously.

Narain Dutt of M/s Ambica Medicos, Talab Tillo, was elected chairperson, while Romy Raina of M/s Anand Medicos, Bohri, was elected president.

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Suresh Gupta of M/s Medical Comfort, Bohri, was elected general secretary and Jyoti Prakash of Shri Baba Dina Nath Pharmacy, Bohri, was elected organizing secretary.

Anuj Gupta of M/s Treat Well Medicos, Canal Road, was elected joint secretary, while Sanjeev Gupta of M/s Shri Ram Medicos, Talab Tillo, was elected treasurer.

The election was conducted by Jammu Chemist Association (JCA) District Jammu working president Rajinder Saraf, general secretary Prem Sharma and treasurer Rajinder Singh.