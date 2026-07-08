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Home / Latest News / Tehran Targets Bahrain, Kuwait After U.S. Strikes And Limits Iran's Oil Sales Over Ship Attacks

Tehran Targets Bahrain, Kuwait After U.S. Strikes And Limits Iran's Oil Sales Over Ship Attacks

DUBAI, July 8: Bahrain sounded its missile alert siren for a second time Wednesday after Iran claimed attacks targeting the island kingdom over earlier U.S. airstrikes on the Islamic Republic. Bahrain urged the public to immediately seek shelter. There was...

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Daily Excelsior
01:43 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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DUBAI, July 8: Bahrain sounded its missile alert siren for a second time Wednesday after Iran claimed attacks targeting the island kingdom over earlier U.S. airstrikes on the Islamic Republic.
Bahrain urged the public to immediately seek shelter.
There was no immediate word on any damage in Bahrain or Kuwait, which was also targeted Wednesday by Iran. (AP)
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