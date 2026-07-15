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Home / Latest News / Tehran Attacks Jordan As US Reimposes Its Blockade On Iran

Tehran Attacks Jordan As US Reimposes Its Blockade On Iran

DUBAI, July 15:  Jordan said Wednesday it shot down three missiles launched by Iran targeting the kingdom. The Iranian attack, earlier claimed by Tehran, comes as the US reimposed a naval blockade on the Islamic Republic over its attacks on...

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Daily Excelsior
11:32 AM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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DUBAI, July 15:  Jordan said Wednesday it shot down three missiles launched by Iran targeting the kingdom.

The Iranian attack, earlier claimed by Tehran, comes as the US reimposed a naval blockade on the Islamic Republic over its attacks on ships trying to travel through the Strait of Hormuz.

Jordan's military made the statement on the kingdom's state-run Petra news agency. (AP)

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