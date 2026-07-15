Tehran Attacks Jordan As US Reimposes Its Blockade On Iran
DUBAI, July 15: Jordan said Wednesday it shot down three missiles launched by Iran targeting the kingdom. The Iranian attack, earlier claimed by Tehran, comes as the US reimposed a naval blockade on the Islamic Republic over its attacks on...
DUBAI, July 15: Jordan said Wednesday it shot down three missiles launched by Iran targeting the kingdom.
The Iranian attack, earlier claimed by Tehran, comes as the US reimposed a naval blockade on the Islamic Republic over its attacks on ships trying to travel through the Strait of Hormuz.
Jordan's military made the statement on the kingdom's state-run Petra news agency. (AP)
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