Teen in Turmoil

Today, I’m quite scared

My heart is a mess,

Maybe afraid of the future, I guess.

Advertisement

My feelings, emotions

all are troubled,

My world inside feels cracked and jumbled.

I don’t know why I feel this way,

Like something not good is on its way.

Each breath I take feels like a fight,

As if the world would steal my light.

I’m feeling lost

can’t find myself in me,

I’m just stuck

Too blind to see.

I don’t know where or who I am?

Should I be here or disappear?

My mind is loud, yet no one hears.

Alone I stand, no one on my side,

No friendly face, no peace of mind.

I can't feel the sadness properly,

It just slips away so painfully.

For no clear reason, I want to cry,

But tears don’t fall

maybe, I know why.

I feel no joy, no peace is left,

Just empty space,

And a tired heart

I can't replace.

"I am done pretending" — here I lie,

Feeling too numb to live,

Too dry to cry.

Hargun Kaur

MODERN ERA

Life more hurly burly

Galore confusions more.

Money matters the most

Relations caring no more.

More money

More stylish cars

What for

Just to show off.

More wealth

What for

When no care for good health.

More junk food

Is the tone and tenor.

A great health spoiler indeed

For junk food should there be any need.

More spending

Minimum savings

Caring for elders no more.

Least physical exercise

No health must decide.

More on medicines

Than undertaking physical exercise as medicine.

Take food as medicine

And not medicine as food.

Extravagant spendthrifts

Into poverty soon will drift.

More and more money

What for god only knows

No more love for people own.

More TV and WhatsApp

And no care for good health.

Balance everything and live perfect

A sincere advice without a defect.

Take it or not is a personal choice

Ours is a sincere advice worth the advice

Free of any price.

Col Parmjit Singh