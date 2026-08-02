Teen in Turmoil
Today, I’m quite scared My heart is a mess, Maybe afraid of the future, I guess. My feelings, emotions all are troubled, My world inside feels cracked and jumbled. I don’t know why I feel this way, Like something not...
Today, I’m quite scared
My heart is a mess,
Maybe afraid of the future, I guess.
My feelings, emotions
all are troubled,
My world inside feels cracked and jumbled.
I don’t know why I feel this way,
Like something not good is on its way.
Each breath I take feels like a fight,
As if the world would steal my light.
I’m feeling lost
can’t find myself in me,
I’m just stuck
Too blind to see.
I don’t know where or who I am?
Should I be here or disappear?
My mind is loud, yet no one hears.
Alone I stand, no one on my side,
No friendly face, no peace of mind.
I can't feel the sadness properly,
It just slips away so painfully.
For no clear reason, I want to cry,
But tears don’t fall
maybe, I know why.
I feel no joy, no peace is left,
Just empty space,
And a tired heart
I can't replace.
"I am done pretending" — here I lie,
Feeling too numb to live,
Too dry to cry.
Hargun Kaur
MODERN ERA
Life more hurly burly
Galore confusions more.
Money matters the most
Relations caring no more.
More money
More stylish cars
What for
Just to show off.
More wealth
What for
When no care for good health.
More junk food
Is the tone and tenor.
A great health spoiler indeed
For junk food should there be any need.
More spending
Minimum savings
Caring for elders no more.
Least physical exercise
No health must decide.
More on medicines
Than undertaking physical exercise as medicine.
Take food as medicine
And not medicine as food.
Extravagant spendthrifts
Into poverty soon will drift.
More and more money
What for god only knows
No more love for people own.
More TV and WhatsApp
And no care for good health.
Balance everything and live perfect
A sincere advice without a defect.
Take it or not is a personal choice
Ours is a sincere advice worth the advice
Free of any price.
Col Parmjit Singh