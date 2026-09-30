Technology, timely justice must drive justice delivery: CJ

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: Emphasising that technology must become an integral part of the justice delivery system and that the Bench and Bar must work in harmony to ensure timely and accessible justice, Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati today called upon lawyers to play a constructive role in strengthening the justice delivery mechanism.

The Chief Justice made these observations while addressing a welcome function organised by the Jammu & Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, following his transfer to the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

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Stressing the importance of a harmonious relationship between the Bench and the Bar, Dr Bhati said both were integral pillars of the justice delivery system and needed to work together to ensure that litigants received justice in a timely and accessible manner. He also underscored the need for greater integration of technology into the justice delivery system.

The Chief Justice also had a special message for young lawyers, encouraging them to conduct their briefs sincerely and diligently, particularly during the formative years of their careers.

General Secretary Pardeep Majotra conducted the proceedings, while Joint Secretary Anshu Mahajan delivered the welcome address.

Earlier, Bar Association President K Nirmal Kotwal welcomed Chief Justice on behalf of the Bar and expressed confidence that the institution would scale new heights under his stewardship. He also assured the Chief Justice of the Bar's full cooperation in ensuring efficient and effective administration of justice.

The Chief Justice thanked the Bar Association for the warm welcome and reiterated the significance of cooperation and coordination between lawyers and the judiciary in making justice delivery more effective.

The occasion also witnessed the felicitation of Justice Yash Paul Bourney following his elevation as a Judge of the High Court. The Bar Association extended its best wishes to Justice Bourney for a distinguished tenure on the Bench.

The function was attended by a battery of lawyers and members of the Bar, besides several judges of the High Court, including Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Shahzad Azeem and Justice Yash Paul Bourney.

All Judicial Officers, including the Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice, Registrar General, Registrar Judicial, Registrar Vigilance, Director Judicial Academy, Director ADR, Registrar IT and officers and members of the Registry, were also present.

Vice President Baldev Singh welcomed the Chief Justice, the judges and members of the Bar, while Treasurer Rahul Aggarwal proposed the vote of thanks.