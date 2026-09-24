Technology that reduces farmers' costs and increases income is real innovation: Haryana CM Saini

KURUKSHETRA, Sep 23 : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that technology that reduces a farmer's input costs, lowers the need for manual labour and increases returns from crops is the real innovation for farmers.

The true success of any technology should be reflected in the farmer's account book. He further said that technology is useful for farmers only when it is affordable, easy to use and can also be repaired locally in or around villages.

Saini was addressing the closing session of the fifth 'Innovative Farmers' Meet' organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Ladwa, Kurukshetra.

On the occasion, he inaugurated and visited an exhibition of agricultural machinery and interacted with progressive farmers. He said the distinctive feature of the Innovative Farmers Meet was that discussions were not confined to big cities or conference halls, but were being taken directly to farmers.

Saini said that agriculture today faces serious challenges such as weather uncertainties, increasing water scarcity and deteriorating soil health. Therefore, there is a need to move towards farming practices that can withstand changing conditions while increasing farmers' income.

He said paddy and wheat cultivation have particular significance in the region. Measures such as direct seeding of rice, crop-specific micro-irrigation and land levelling can prove useful. He urged farmers to get their soil tested and use fertilisers according to the requirements of their land.

He said village youth should be trained to operate and repair farm machinery and provide agriculture-related services. This would help reduce farmers' costs while also creating new employment opportunities in villages, he said.

Saini also called for greater focus on crop diversification. He said that wherever conditions are suitable, possibilities for cultivating pulses, oilseeds, vegetables, fruits and other appropriate crops should be explored.

He said that around 2 lakh farmers have registered 3 lakh acres of land on the portal launched to promote natural farming. Of these, verification of 23,930 farmers for adopting natural farming on 44,000 acres has been completed. During 2025-26, natural farming was undertaken on 20,727 acres in the state. (PTI)