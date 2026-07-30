"Technology Delayed Is Technology Denied": Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Stresses Complete On Indigenisation And Unmanned Systems

New Delhi, July 30: Underscoring the critical need for self-reliance in India's defence sector, Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh stated that "technology delayed is technology denied," warning that production technology loses its relevance if competitors already hold it.

Addressing a gathering on the integration of futuristic capabilities, the Air Chief Marshal emphasised that while different operational zones have been established, effective implementation requires deep structural and procedural integration.

"We now need to think about unmanned systems. We have created different zones, but for the implementation we need to think... Integration is very important. We need to know each other's positions, whether it is procedural or production," he said.

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Calling for absolute self-sufficiency across the entire defence supply chain, Air Chief Marshal Singh asserted, "Every brick should be developed in India. Then only we can say that we are fully indigenous."

Highlighting modern digital and technological demands, he noted that cybersecurity remains paramount and stressed the urgent requirement for indigenous Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms.

Urging industry giants to nurture the defence startup ecosystem, the Air Chief Marshal appealed to major corporations to financially back and mentor smaller innovators.

"R&D is very important; it's my appeal to big players to support smaller players, adopt some startups, you become the man who puts money in them, don't think about money back," he added.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Thursday reaffirmed the government's commitment to building a self-reliant defence ecosystem, saying the resolve is to make India a developed nation by 2047 and transform the Indian Air Force into the world's most powerful air force through indigenous capabilities and innovation.

Addressing the reporters at a defence sector gathering, Seth said India has always believed in peace and the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, but remains prepared to give a strong response to any challenge to its sovereignty and security.

"India's culture teaches us peace and the welfare of humanity. But when anyone tries to threaten us through terrorism or casts an evil eye on the nation, we also know how to respond with the spirit of Lord Shiva's Tandav," Seth said.

Highlighting the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector, the Minister said the country's resolve is to make the Indian Air Force one of the most powerful air forces in the world through indigenous capabilities."The world is looking towards India today. This is not just a dream, but a resolve and determination that will never remain incomplete," he said. (Agencies)