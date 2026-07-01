Technology can help in enhancing road safety, raising awareness: Gadkari

NEW DELHI, Jun 30: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said technology can help raise awareness and enhance road safety in India, emphasising that adhering to traffic rules and wearing seat belts and helmets may seem simple, but they are crucial in reducing fatalities in road accidents.

Addressing an event organised by Uber, the road transport and highways minister further said India records nearly 5 lakh road accidents and 1.80 lakh fatalities annually.

"Following traffic rules, wearing seat belts and helmets, sounds simple, but they play a big role in reducing fatalities in road accidents. Technology can play an important role in spreading awareness and making our roads safer," he said.

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The number of road accidents in India went up by 1.48 per cent to over 4.87 lakh in 2024, resulting in the deaths of 20 persons every hour, according to a recent report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The report showed that on average, 56 road accidents take place every hour in the country.

"Through the Rah-Veer Scheme, we seek to encourage individuals to assist accident victims without hesitation and help save lives during the Golden Hour," the minister said.

During a road accident, Gadkari said every second matters, especially in the critical 'Golden Hour', when timely help can save a life.

To support and protect those who step forward in such moments, he said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified the Good Samaritan Rules in 2020 under Section 134A of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The 'Rah-Veer' (Good Samaritan) Scheme also offers financial recognition and celebrates these individuals as real-life heroes who chose compassion over hesitation.

Under the scheme, anyone who helps an accident victim receive medical attention within the Golden Hour is eligible for a Rs 25,000 reward and a Certificate of Appreciation, with recognition available up to five times a year for repeat acts of bravery.

He said the government has also come up with a modified scheme to provide cashless treatment for road accident victims nationwide, under which they will be entitled to a maximum amount of Rs 1.5 lakh per accident per person for a maximum period of 7 days from the date of the accident.

Gadkari said the government has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on 4Es -- Education, Engineering (both of roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency Care.

Accordingly, he said, various initiatives have been taken for road safety in the country.

The minister said that the highways ministry has spent Rs 50,000 crore in removing black spots.

Road stretches where accidents occur frequently are designated as black spots.

Also, speaking at the event, Uber India & South Asia, Head - Safety Operations, Sooraj Nair said, "What feels innovative today becomes expected tomorrow. That is exactly how safety should evolve".

Uber, in a statement, said the company has introduced 'Record My Ride', an industry-first feature that enables drivers to securely record encrypted in-cab video within the Uber app during trips using their own phones.

Additionally, the company said in an initiative to strengthen emergency response, Uber has partnered with medical logistics provider Dial 4242 to integrate Ambulance Assistance directly within its platform.

To mitigate distracted driving, the statement said the Uber driver app will restrict manual typing functionalities while the vehicle is in motion, prompting drivers to pull over safely before responding to messages. (PTI)