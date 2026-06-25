Technical session on GST appellate procedures held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: A technical session on GST appellate procedures was organized at Room Number 16, Tax Bar Room, Excise and Taxation Complex, with active participation from members of the Tax Bar.

During the session, GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) members, Jatinder Kumar Singh and Parmod Kumar, provided a detailed overview of the procedure for filing GST appeals through the GSTAT portal. They elaborated on the registration process, filing requirements, procedural compliances and various practical aspects associated with online appeal filing.

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The members also discussed common challenges likely to be encountered by practitioners while filing appeals and outlined measures to ensure smooth compliance with prescribed procedures. The session remained highly interactive, with participants raising queries that were addressed by the GSTAT Members.

The programme was attended by members of the Tax Bar, who engaged in discussions on various practical issues relating to GST appellate mechanisms and digital filing processes.

Tax Bar Association President Vikas Chabra was present on the occasion. The proceedings were conducted by Gourav Arora.

The session focused on enhancing awareness and understanding of GST appellate procedures among tax practitioners and legal professionals.