Tech will transform tools but independent thinking will remain invaluable: Jayant Chaudhary

NEW DELHI, Oct 22: Union minister Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday told students that technology will continue to transform tools but independent thinking, judgement and integrity of humans will remain invaluable.

The minister of state for education and skill development was virtually addressing the newly qualified students from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) here at a student convention on the theme 'Shaping Gen Z for Viksit Bharat'.

"As newly qualified professionals, you must build your expertise, stay curious and never stop questioning assumptions. Technology will continue to transform your tools but your (human) independent thinking and judgement integrity will remain invaluable," the minister said.

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"The IMF (International Monetary Fund) has recently raised India's growth forecast for this financial year and this reaffirms India's position as being amongst the world's fastest-growing major economies. As our economy expands, cost efficiency, optimal resource utilisation and, of course, sustainable business practices will become even more important," he said.

Set up in 1944, ICMAI is the largest cost and management accounting body in the world, with more than six lakh students and one lakh qualified professionals all over the globe. Over 700 qualifying students were felicitated on Thursday at the student convention organised by the Northern India Regional Council (NIRC) of IMAI.

"For decades now, ICMAI has played a significant role in developing India's cost and management accountancy profession. The contribution extends beyond providing financial analysis, helping businesses in making more informed decisions about financial structuring to improve efficiencies and create lasting value," he said.

NIRC chairman Manish Kandpal said at the convention that the vision of Viksit Bharat is possible if youth are skilled and employable.

"We have initiated a movement towards skill development and entrepreneurship. The vision is to channelise the energy of youth for making the country a 'Viksit Bharat', which is only possible if we are committed to making them skilled and employable," he said. (PTI)