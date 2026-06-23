Tech Mahindra widens partnership with Telefonica Germany for pvt cloud platform build-out

NEW DELHI, June 23: IT company Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced expansion of its partnership with Telefonica Germany to build a private cloud platform.

This is aimed at driving cloud-native transformation and provide Platform-as-a-Service (Paas) for technology and enterprise business growth, Tech Mahindra said in a release.

"The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra's platform engineering and AI-first operations with Telefonica Germany's telecom infrastructure modernisation objectives to create PaaS, laying the foundations for a full scale private cloud," the release further said.

The multi-year engagement will focus on enabling a scalable, open, and future-ready digital infrastructure foundation to modernise telecom and enterprise workloads, it added.

Tech Mahindra will also leverage AI-driven automation, cloud-native orchestration, infrastructure-as-code frameworks, and self-service platform management capabilities to support the platform as a service.

The platform is designed to enhance AI-first automation, operational flexibility and resilience while supporting both traditional and infrastructure services for telecom and enterprise businesses across Germany. (PTI)