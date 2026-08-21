Team Yonex wins Destination Tennis event in Srinagar, defeats Slanzer by 2-0

Nawshaba Iqbal

Srinagar, Aug 20: The Yonex team today won the Destination tennis tournament that was played in Srinagar's Gindun Tennis Courts.

The team Yonex captained by Rajan Beri defeated team Slanzer captained by Inayat Jahangir by winning two straight sets.

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The other members of the team Yonex were Abdul Rouf Bhat, Deepak Singh, Dilbagh Singh and Dr Narender Singh Yadav and the Slanzer members were Shambhu Kulthia, Dinesh Agarwal, Rakesh Raman and Arun Atrey.

With this the two-day tennis destination tournament concluded this evening with the organisers expressing hope that the event will open the way for bigger national and international tennis tournaments in Kashmir.

The final day saw players compete for the top honours after two days of matches featuring participants from Jammu and Kashmir and different parts of the country.

Speaking to Excelsior organiser Avnish of Fan Sports said the tournament's response has been wonderful. "Our main aim is to give local players more exposure so they can participate in tournaments across India and eventually at the international level," he said.

Avnish said one of the reasons for bringing the event to Kashmir was the limited number of tournaments held in the Valley. "Players from Kashmir do not always get the opportunity to travel for tournaments, so we decided to bring the tournament here.

Abdul Rauf Bhat, organiser and a member of the winning team, the tournament provided a different level of competition.

"The experience has been very good, especially because national- and international-level players participated. It was challenging at times, but I learned a lot from the competition," he said.

Bhat said the support of his teammates helped him during difficult moments in the matches.

"There were situations where I felt I might lose, but my team supported me and encouraged me not to give up," he said.

He said future editions should be organised on a larger scale. "Now that players from higher levels have participated here and enjoyed the event, I hope we can soon have an international-level tournament in Kashmir. That would be a major achievement for our players and for Kashmir," he said.