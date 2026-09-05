Teachers shape future, strengthen foundation of Viksit Bharat: Pralhad Joshi

NEW DELHI, Sept 5: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday lauded the role of teachers who are strengthening the foundation of 'Viksit Bharat' and going beyond imparting knowledge every day.

"Teachers do more than imparting knowledge; they shape the future. My heartfelt gratitude to all teachers who, every day, go beyond imparting knowledge to empower the next generation and strengthen the foundation of a Viksit Bharat," Joshi said in a post on X.

The minister's comments came on the occasion of Teachers' Day, celebrated every year on September 5 -- marking the birth anniversary of the former president of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

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He also congratulated 82 teachers who have been conferred upon the National Teachers' Awards by President Droupadi Murmu.

"Heartiest congratulations to the 82 teachers selected for the National Teachers' Awards. Through their dedication, innovation and outstanding contributions, they are inspiring countless students across the country to dream bigger and reach greater heights. Warm wishes to all teachers on Teachers' Day!" he said. (PTI)