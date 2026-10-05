Teachers play indispensable role in shaping future of society, nation: Sakeena

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 4: Minister for Education, Social Welfare, Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, today said that teachers are the cornerstone of the education system and play an indispensable role in shaping the future of society and nation.

The Minister was addressing a one-day Mega Teachers' Conference on the theme 'Roles, Rights and Responsibilities of Teachers', organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers Forum (JKReTTF) at SCERT Bemina here.

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Addressing the gathering, Sakeena Itoo said that the contribution of teachers who served under the Rehbar-e-Taleem scheme has been instrumental in extending education to areas where educational facilities were once either inadequate or non-existent.

She maintained that the Government recognizes the immense contribution of teachers and would continue to take steps to strengthen their dignity, professional standing and welfare.

The Minister assured the teaching community that the genuine issues raised during the conference would be examined with due seriousness and that the Government would make every effort to address them within the applicable rules and procedures.

Referring to the role of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in supporting the concerns of the teaching community, the Minister said that the Government's commitment towards teachers was reflected in the resolution recently passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on issues concerning the teaching community.

Sakeena Itoo said that she had personally taken up the matter of the Assembly resolution after receiving representations from teachers, adding that she had ensured that the commitment made before the teaching community was translated into a formal legislative resolution.

Sakeena Itoo said that the resolution has provided an opportunity for members of the Legislative Assembly to deliberate upon the importance of teachers and the issues confronting them.

The Minister further stated that the Government was not making commitments merely for the sake of announcements, but was working towards taking issues to their logical conclusion.

On the demand for a comprehensive transfer policy for Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers, Sakeena Itoo said that the process was already at an advanced stage.

Sakeena Itoo informed that several issues raised by the teachers require action at different levels, including the concerned Heads of Departments and the administrative authorities, and that the process for examination and disposal of such matters was already underway.

The Minister also urged the teachers and their representatives to ensure that all requisite service records and supporting documents were properly compiled and submitted to the concerned authorities.

Director School Education Kashmir, Naseer Ahmad Wani also addressed the conference and appreciated the contribution of Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers in strengthening the education system across Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, the leadership of the Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers Forum presented a comprehensive memorandum to the Minister, highlighting various issues concerning the welfare and professional advancement of teachers.

The representatives of the teaching community also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Education Minister Sakeena Itoo for the resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly concerning the issues of teachers. They said that the decision had strengthened their confidence in the Government's commitment towards addressing the genuine concerns of the teaching community.