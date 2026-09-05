Teachers in the Age of AI

Why human capital still needs human teachers

Dr Priya Kadian

priyakadian1105@gmail.com

Every year, Teachers' Day gives us a chance to appreciate the people who have shaped our learning and, in many ways, our lives. But this year, there is another question worth asking: What does it mean to be a teacher when artificial intelligence can explain concepts, provide information and complete many tasks within seconds?

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For me, the answer lies in understanding what education really means.

From an economic perspective, education is much more than the accumulation of information. It is an investment in human capital- the knowledge, skills and abilities that improve a person's productivity and opportunities. Teachers play an important role in building this human capital because they do not simply provide information; they help students understand, question and apply it.

Artificial intelligence is changing this process.

Today, a university student can ask an AI tool to explain inflation, unemployment, economic growth or fiscal policy and receive an answer almost instantly. Students can use AI to summarize information, generate ideas, practise questions and even get help with difficult concepts. Teachers, too, can use these tools for lesson planning, preparing learning material and handling some routine tasks.

There is no doubt that this can make education more convenient and accessible.

But there is an important difference between getting information and understanding it.

That difference is becoming increasingly important in higher education.

Take an Economics classroom, for example. An AI tool can explain the law of demand or calculate price elasticity. But a student studying Economics needs to ask much more. Why does demand behave differently in different markets? How does inflation affect a low-income household compared with a high-income household? Why can the same economic policy produce different results in different states or regions? These questions cannot be answered simply by memorising definitions or accepting the first answer provided by a machine. They require context, evidence, interpretation and judgement.

This is where the role of a teacher is changing.

The teacher is gradually moving from being primarily a provider of information to a guide, mentor and facilitator of critical thinking.

This change is also closely linked to the future of employment. Technology is transforming the workplace, and the skills employers value are changing along with it. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 identifies analytical thinking as the most important core skill among employers, while AI and big data are among the fastest-growing areas of skills demand.

For universities, this has a clear message: we cannot prepare students only for the jobs that exist today. We have to prepare them for a labour market that may look very different a few years from now. This means that higher education must also rethink the way students learn and are assessed. Instead of focusing too heavily on memorization, universities should give students more opportunities to work with real data, evaluate evidence, solve practical problems and develop their own arguments.

For Economics students, this could mean analyzing employment data, evaluating government policies, studying regional disparities or examining the economic impact of environmental and energy challenges. AI can certainly help with some of this work. But students must still learn to question the information they receive and verify whether it is accurate.

This brings us to another important responsibility of teachers: AI literacy.

Teachers themselves need to understand the technology they are asking students to use. UNESCO's AI Competency Framework for Teachers highlights areas such as AI ethics, human-centred thinking, AI pedagogy and professional learning. The answer, therefore, is not to simply tell students, "Do not use AI." Instead, we should teach them how to use it responsibly.

A student should know that an AI-generated answer is not necessarily a correct answer. Information needs to be checked. Sources need to be verified. Bias needs to be recognized. Most importantly, students should still be able to think and write independently.This becomes particularly important in higher education and research. If students start using AI for every stage of their academic work, there is a risk that convenience may gradually replace curiosity.

And curiosity is one of the most important foundations of learning.

Education is not only about finding answers. It is also about learning which questions to ask.

There is another economic issue that universities cannot ignore. If the labour market changes faster than our education system, a gap can develop between the skills graduates possess and the skills employers need. Such a mismatch can affect employability and productivity and can also increase the cost of retraining workers later.

Universities therefore need to maintain stronger links with industry, research institutions and emerging sectors. At the same time, they should not abandon strong disciplinary foundations in the race to adopt every new technology.

The goal should not be to make every student a technology expert. The goal should be to develop graduates who can combine subject knowledge, technological understanding and human skills.

An Economics graduate, for instance, should understand economic theory but should also be able to analyse data, interpret evidence, use digital tools and explain economic issues clearly to society. This is why teachers continue to matter.

A teacher can notice when a student has lost confidence. A teacher can encourage a student who is struggling, challenge an assumption or inspire someone to look at a problem differently. These are not minor parts of education. They are central to developing capable and confident individuals.

AI can provide a tool. It can provide information. It can even assist with certain aspects of learning. But education is ultimately about people.

So, will AI replace teachers?

I do not think that is the right question.

The more important question is: Can teachers use AI to become better educators?

If used thoughtfully, AI can reduce routine work, support personalized learning and give teachers more time for what matters most-discussion, mentoring, research and interaction with students.

The future should therefore not be Teacher versus AI, but Teacher with AI.

This Teachers' Day, we should recognize teachers not simply as people who deliver knowledge, but as builders of human capital. In a world where information is becoming abundant and technology is becoming more powerful, the ability to think critically, adapt to change, communicate, create and make responsible decisions becomes even more valuable. AI may change the way students learn. But teachers will continue to influence what kind of people those students become-and, ultimately, what kind of economy and society they help build.

(The author is Assistant Professor of Economics)