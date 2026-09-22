Teachers' body seeks correction in resolution on TET exemption cut-off date

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: The All Teachers Association J&K has urged Minister for School Education Sakeena Itoo to immediately correct the cut-off date mentioned in the resolution being moved for exemption of teachers from appearing in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

In a communication addressed to the School Education Minister, President of All Teachers Association J&K and National Convener, JKTF India, Mrignayani Slathia, expressed gratitude to the Minister for moving the resolution concerning exemption of teachers from TET in the List of Business dated September 22, 2026.

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However, the association has pointed out that the resolution mentions exemption for "all teachers appointed before 01.01.2019". It has requested the Government to amend the cut-off date to October 31, 2019, or November 1, 2019, instead of January 1, 2019. Giving reasons for the demand, the association stated that the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act came into effect on October 31, 2019, and maintained that all teachers appointed in the erstwhile State before that date should be protected under the proposed exemption.

The teachers' body apprehended that retaining January 1, 2019 as the cut-off date would leave out thousands of teachers appointed between January and October 2019.

"Thousands of teachers appointed between January and October 2019 will be left out if the existing date is retained", the association said, urging the Minister to intervene in the matter at the earliest.

The association has specifically requested that the resolution be amended to read that all teachers appointed before October 31, 2019 be exempted from appearing in TET.

Slathia urged the School Education Minister to consider the issue on priority and make the necessary correction in the resolution to safeguard the interests of teachers appointed during the period preceding the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The association said that the requested amendment would ensure that teachers appointed during the relevant period are not excluded from the proposed TET exemption and sought the Minister's intervention in the interest of thousands of teachers across Jammu and Kashmir.