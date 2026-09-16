Banihal/Jammu, Sep 16: A government school teacher has been placed under immediate suspension following allegations of harassment of a female student in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

The action was taken against Raiz Ahmed, posted at Government High School Harroge in Zone Gool, following a formal report submitted by an inquiry committee constituted on September 14, they said.

The probe was ordered by authorities following complaints by a girl student alleging harassment by the teacher at the school.

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According to an order issued by the Chief Education Officer, Ramban, the teacher was suspended under rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956.

During the suspension period, Ahmed will remain attached to Government Primary School Bhatta in Zone Khari, the order said.

Further administrative action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, officials said.