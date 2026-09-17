Teacher Suspended Over Alleged Corporal Punishment At Rajouri School

RAJOURI, Sept 17: The Chief Education Officer, Rajouri, has placed Nisar Ahmed, a teacher at High School Kundal, under suspension pending an inquiry into a viral social media video in which he is allegedly seen subjecting children to corporal punishment. During the suspension, Ahmed will remain attached with Middle School Chakli in Khawas Zone and will not leave the station of attachment without prior permission from the competent authority. He will also be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under rules.

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