Teacher Suspended In Kishtwar Following Arrest Under POCSO Act

JAMMU, Aug 21: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has suspended a Government school teacher, Khalid Hussain Sheikh, following his arrest in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to an official order issued by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kishtwar, Sheikh—a Grade II teacher posted at Government Middle School Bumalpora in the Inderwal zone—was placed under suspension under Rule 31 of the J&K Civil Services Rules pending an inquiry, following an FIR lodged against him at the Chatroo Police Station.