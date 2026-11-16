Teacher suspended as wall collapse kills minor student

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 15: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has suspended a teacher of an upper primary school in Kupwara following the death of a Class 3 girl student after a section of the school's boundary wall collapsed on her during lunch break.

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Shahida Akhter, teacher at UPS Bandipora, Zone Drugmulla, Kupwara, was placed under suspension with immediate effect through an order issued by the Director of School Education Kashmir on November 14.

The suspension comes after Gaziya Parvaiz, daughter of Parvaiz Ahmad Najar, died when a portion of the boundary wall of Government Middle School, Janbazpora, collapsed on her while she was on the school premises.

The girl sustained critical injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The Directorate has appointed Hakeem Tanveer Ahmad, Joint Director (North), as inquiry officer to conduct an in-depth investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident. He has been directed to submit his report within three days.

During the suspension period, Akhter will remain attached to the office of the Chief Education Officer, Kupwara.

Separately, the district administration had constituted a four-member inquiry committee headed by the Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kupwara, to investigate the wall collapse, identify lapses and fix responsibility.

The committee has been asked to submit its findings within seven days.

The administration had also issued a show-cause notice to the Chief Education Officer, Kupwara, seeking an explanation within two working days over alleged non-compliance with the Deputy Commissioner's earlier directions regarding mandatory safety audits of school buildings.