Teacher Suspended After Death Of Class 3rd Student Inside School In Kupwara, Inquiry Ordered

Srinagar, Nov 15: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has placed a teacher under suspension following the death of a Class 3rd student inside the school premises in Kupwara district.

As per Order, Ms. Shahida Akhter, Teacher (HoI), UPS Bandpora, Zone Drugmulla, Kupwara, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending enquiry into the tragic incident.

During the period of suspension, she shall remain attached with the office of the Chief Education Officer, Kupwara.

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The Directorate has further appointed Mr. Hakeem Tanveer Ahmad (JKAS), Joint Director-North, as Inquiry Officer to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the circumstances that led to the untoward incident.

The Inquiry Officer has been directed to submit his report within three days.(GNS)