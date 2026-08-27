Teacher recruitment in CBSE schools to be completed by Sep 30: Himachal CM Sukhu

SHIMLA, Aug 26 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the process to recruit teachers in state-run CBSE schools will be completed by September 30.

Responding to questions raised in the Assembly by BJP MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Randhir Sharma, Janak Raj, Vipin Singh Parmar and Rakesh Jamwal, Sukhu said the teachers are being selected based on merit and will receive a salary for a 10-month period.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum was introduced in Himachal Pradesh government schools in the 2025-2026 academic session.

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Sukhu said computer labs will be established in all the 147 CBSE schools opened so far by this year, for which a sum of Rs 80 crore would be made available.

"Bringing qualitative changes in education is the government's objective. Student enrollment in government schools has risen by 24,000 since the opening of the CBSE schools," Sukhu said.

Earlier, Education Minister Rohit Thakur informed the House that 3,830 teachers are currently deployed across the state's 147 CBSE schools.

The recruitment process for another 820 is underway, he said, adding that teachers are being recruited in a phased manner.

He also said that 100 more CBSE schools would be opened in the state.

"School enrollment declined in the state by four lakh over the past 15 years, and consequently, the government adopted the CBSE pattern to improve the quality of education," Thakur said.

He also said that students in CBSE schools would have better opportunities to excel in national-level examinations.

The state government is funding these CBSE schools using its own resources, Thakur said. (PTI)