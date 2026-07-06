BALLIA (UP): (Jul 6) , A government primary school teacher was on Monday arrested for allegedly attempting to sodomise a 14-year-old boy here, police said.

The Basic Education Department has also initiated disciplinary action against the accused teacher, officials added.

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The accused, Ghulam Mustafa alias Pappu (50), had allegedly called the teenager to his house on Sunday on the pretext of some furniture-related work.

Once the boy arrived, the accused locked the door from inside and allegedly attempted to sodomise him, police said.

Sikandarpur Station House Officer (SHO) Mool Chandra Chaurasia on Monday said a case has been registered against Mustafa under relevant sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The accused teacher was arrested on Monday, and further legal proceedings are underway," the SHO said.

District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Manish Singh said the department has taken cognisance of the matter.

"A report has been sought from the Block Education Officer of Sikandarpur. Strict departmental action will be initiated against the teacher as soon as the report is received," Singh said.