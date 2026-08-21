TD issues show-cause notice to Rapido over two-wheelers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: The Transport Department of Jammu and Kashmir has issued a show-cause notice to Rapido, asking the company to explain within seven days why its aggregator licence should not be cancelled for allegedly violating directions prohibiting the onboarding and operation of two-wheelers on its platform.

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The notice, issued by Transport Commissioner J&K Vishesh Paul Mahajan, states that Rapido was granted an Aggregator Licence by the department vide Licence No. 13, dated July 15, 2026, for operation of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) in accordance with applicable provisions and licence conditions.

According to the notice, the licence specifically permitted onboarding of auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, motor cabs and buses, while two-wheelers were expressly excluded from the platform.

The Transport Department has alleged that despite these directions, two-wheelers continued to remain onboarded on the Rapido platform, amounting to non-compliance with the conditions of the licence and directions issued by the department.

The notice further refers to a department circular, No. 05-TC of 2026 dated July 17, 2026, concerning prohibition on the operation of two-wheelers under motor vehicle aggregator licences.

Taking serious note of the alleged violation, the Transport Commissioner has directed Rapido to submit its explanation within seven days and cautioned that if no reply is received within the stipulated period, it would be presumed that the company has nothing to say in its defence and further action warranted under law would be initiated without any further notice.

The department has also warned that the aggregator licence issued to Rapido could be cancelled ab initio—meaning cancellation from the very beginning—if the company's explanation fails to satisfy the authorities.