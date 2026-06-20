Tax Bar Association raises GST appeal e-filing issues with GSTAT members

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: The Tax Bar Association today held a meeting with members of the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), Jammu and Ladakh Bench, including GSTAT vice-president and Judicial Member Jatinder Kumar Singh and Technical Member Pramod Kumar, to discuss issues related to the functioning and implementation of the e-filing mechanism for GST appeals.

During the meeting, Tax Bar Association president Vikas Chopra (Advocate) highlighted the practical challenges being faced by tax professionals and litigants in the online filing of GST appeals. He stressed the need for a smooth and efficient transition to the e-filing system to ensure convenience for taxpayers as well as legal practitioners.

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The Association particularly pointed out technical difficulties being encountered during the registration of counsels and advocates on the GST portal, which are affecting the filing and processing of appeals. Issues relating to registration procedures and system glitches were brought to the notice of the Tribunal members for consideration and early resolution.

The GSTAT members heard the concerns raised by the Association and assured participants that the issues would be examined and appropriate measures taken to ensure the seamless functioning of the GST appeal filing system.

The meeting was also attended by senior vice-president of Tax Bar Association Advocate Rajinder Kumar Sharma, vice-president Advocate Bagheshwar Khajuria, general secretary Advocate Gourav Arora and members Satish Gupta, Rajesh Modi, Sunil Sharma, Suraj Singh Wazir, Vikram Dubey and Arjun Magotra.