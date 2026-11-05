Tawi Wonderland: A waste-to-art marvel, but ticket prices pinch visitors

Vikas Sharma

JAMMU, Nov 4: Tawi Wonderland Park at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, is fast emerging as a popular recreational destination, particularly among children and families.

However, while the park's innovative waste-to-art concept and artistic installations have attracted considerable public attention, the high entry fee has become a matter of concern for many visitors.

Advertisement

Since its inauguration on August 6, the park has received more than 1.5 lakh visitors, including approximately 1.09 lakh adults and 41,000 children.

At the prescribed entry rates of Rs 80 for adults and Rs 40 for children, the park's estimated revenue from ticket sales has crossed Rs 1 crore.

Despite its growing popularity, several visitors believe that the entry charges should be reduced to make the facility affordable for ordinary families and encourage greater public participation.

Surjeet Singh, who visited the park with his family of five from Punjab, appreciated the concept and said that it offered an attractive recreational space for children, with impressive artwork and entertainment opportunities.

However, he maintained that the ticket prices were a burden on families, particularly those visiting in groups.

Similarly, Munish Gupta, a resident of Roopnagar, said that a family outing to the park could prove expensive.

He also pointed out the lack of direct public transport connectivity to the venue, forcing visitors to hire auto-rickshaws and incur additional expenses.

"The only way to make the park accessible to more people is to reduce the entry fee. It is a wonderful place with remarkable structures, but the authorities must ensure that visiting it does not become an expensive affair for families," he said.

Developed around the innovative concept of waste-to-art, Tawi Wonderland showcases artistic structures and installations created from discarded materials.

The initiative has given a creative dimension to waste management while providing an interesting recreational space for residents and tourists.

When contacted, Jammu Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ayushi Sudan acknowledged the concerns regarding ticket prices but maintained that visitors were enjoying the attractions installed in the park.

"Maybe the prices of the entry tickets are high, but people are enjoying themselves after visiting the park and watching the structures installed here," she said.

She clarified that there was presently no proposal to reduce the ticket prices, although the issue would be taken up for discussion.

"Our motive is to bring more and more visitors here, and for that, we will continue our efforts," she added.