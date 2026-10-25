Tawi Riverfront Phase-II, revitalization projects for Katra & Srinagar get approval

UCF Apex Committee gives nod for Central funding

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, Oct 24: In a significant development, the National Apex Committee for the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has accorded approval to the three major urban projects from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir - the Tawi Area Regeneration and Green Growth (TARAnG) Project in Jammu, the Katra Revitalization Through Integrated Pilgrimage Amenities (KRIPA) Project and the Walled City & Nigeen Lakefront Revitalization, Srinagar.

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These projects were approved as part of proposals examined at the third meeting of the Apex Committee of UCF, held recently, under the chairmanship of Secretary, Department of Urban Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The meet reviewed proposals from J&K, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The UT of Jammu & Kashmir had presented three projects from the urban local bodies of Jammu, Katra and Srinagar with a total project cost of Rs 2,692.58 crore, seeking Central Assistance (CA) of Rs 420.29 crore under the Urban Challenge Fund.

The projects pertain to riverfront regeneration and green growth; pilgrim transit-hub infrastructure and heritage-led revitalization of the walled city and lakefront.

The flagship Tawi Area Regeneration and Green Growth (TARAnG), Jammu project carries an estimated cost of Rs 1,567.91 crore and covers an integrated influence area of approximately 4 square kilometres along the Tawi river.

Its key components include a 4.30-km protected Tawi riverfront corridor with a 7-km public promenade, interception of seven polluted outfalls, a barrage and iconic bridge, a multi-level car parking and commercial hub with more than 430 equivalent car spaces, an integrated sports and recreation hub, and a civic hub.

The project is proposed under a 99-year integrated hybrid public-private partnership on Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) mode. Financing envisages UT support of Rs 307.05 crore (20 per cent) and market/PPP financing of Rs 953.81 crore (61 per cent). It is expected to regenerate about 107 acres of the riverfront, protect 2.15 km of the upstream bank and generate around 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The Apex Committee granted in-principle approval to the proposal having project cost of Rs 1,567.91 crore with a maximum Central Assistance of Rs 169 crore. The final committed assistance will be determined on the basis of the approved Detailed Project Report (DPR) and the awarded tender cost, subject to admissibility of components under UCF guidelines.

In response to the queries from the Apex Committee, officials from J&K informed that no flooding impact had been reported on riverfront infrastructure developed so far. Regarding the rubber barrage, the officials confirmed that regulatory approval for the same had been obtained in the State Level Technical Committee meeting, and PPP-related support from NaBFID is being availed as required.

Pertinent to mention that former Commissioner of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Devansh Yadav played most crucial role in preparing the project and ensuring satisfactory response to the queries from the National Apex Committee that led to approval for the Central funding.

The Katra Revitalization Through Integrated Pilgrimage Amenities (KRIPA) project, with an estimated cost of Rs 113.90 crore, seeks to address the absence of an organised arrival hub for more than 85 lakh pilgrims who visit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine annually, along with chronic parking shortages. Components include the Katra Gateway Centre, a multi-level car parking-cum-commercial complex, and remodelling of institutional spaces.

The project is proposed on a 40-year DBFOT model and is expected to generate about 570 construction jobs and 200 permanent jobs.

The Apex Committee approved the project in principle with an admissible cost of Rs 113.90 crore and admissible Central Assistance of Rs 28 crore. As with the Tawi project, the final assistance will depend on the approved DPR, tendered cost and component eligibility under the scheme.

The Walled City and Nigeen Lakefront Revitalization, Srinagar Project, costing Rs 1,010.77 crore, envisages development of the 4.5-ha lakefront, heritage structures, access roads, public spaces and sports facilities, along with a hospitality/water sports centre and adaptive reuse of the erstwhile Leprosy Hospital through PPP.

The financing plan includes Rs 75.19 crore in State share through Central Assistance and Rs 860.39 crore (85 percent) through market finance/PPP, with a minimum DSCR of 1.65x, average DSCR of 3.20x and project IRR of 11.5 percent.

The project is expected to generate over 8,500 jobs, mobilise Rs 710 crore in private investment and eliminate over 75 urban flooding points.

All the three projects form part of the UCF's focus on large metropolitan, industrial and tourist cities to promote transformative urban development,