Tata Sumo plunges into gorge; 2 killed, 7 injured

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 8: Two persons were killed and seven others were injured after a vehicle they were onboard plunged into a gorge along a link road in Senabathi area of Pogal-Paristan in mountainous Ramban district late last night.

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According to sources, the ill fated vehicle was of Tata Sumo make bearing registration number JK14A-9715 and was moving from Senabathi to Chunthan when it veered off the road and landed in a gorge near Senabathi.

Immediately after the accident, all the nine occupants of the vehicle were rescued by the locals and cops and were shifted to PHC Ukhral for treatment where one of the injured Vijay Singh, 30, son of Raj Singh, resident of Chunthan, was declared brought dead and the remaining eight were referred to higher medical facilities for specialized treatment.

They were identified as Soni Chand, 32, Anand Singh, 26, Anil Chand, 26, Naresh Singh, 24, Jatinder Singh, 24, Ravinder Singh, 24, Sunil Singh, 26 and Ravjit Singh, 27, all residents of Chunthan/Senabathi.

Of the injured, six were referred to GMC Anantnag, with two critically injured persons subsequently referred to SKIMS Soura. Two others were referred from the district hospital to GMC Jammu.

Police sources said that Sunil Singh, son of Payar Singh, later succumbed to his injuries at GMC Jammu, taking the death toll in the accident to two. Click here to watch video

Body of one of the deceased was shifted to the mortuary at PHC Ukhral and necessary medico-legal and other formalities were initiated.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated proceedings to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident.

Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh has expressed shock over the accident.

On social media platform X, he wrote: "Just now spoke to DC Ramban, Sh Mohammad Alyas Khan, after learning about the unfortunate road accident involving a Tata Sumo bearing registration No. JK14-9715 at Village Senabathi, Tehsil Ukhral, district Ramban, in which 9 persons, all belonging to Village Senabathi, were travelling.

All 9 injured persons were shifted to the nearby PHC Ukhral with the help of locals and the police."

He further wrote: "Out of the 9 injured, unfortunately, one person succumbed to injuries at PHC Ukhral, while the remaining 8 were referred as follows:

GMC Anantnag: 6 persons, out of whom 2 critically injured persons were further referred to SKIMS Soura.

DH Ramban: 2 persons, who were further referred to GMC Jammu. Unfortunately, 1 person succumbed to injuries at GMC Jammu."

Dr. Singh expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said that all possible assistance and medical aid was being provided to the injured.

He also said that his office was in regular touch with the district administration and the concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Ramban today.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor wrote: "Deeply anguished by the unfortunate road accident in Ukhral, Ramban. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. I have directed district administration to provide best possible treatment to the injured."

Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah has also expressed deep grief over the loss of two lives in a tragic road accident in Ramban.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister conveyed his solidarity with them in this hour of grief.

Omar Abdullah directed the administration and medical authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment and all necessary assistance to the injured, and to closely monitor their condition.